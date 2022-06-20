Brunner endorses Schmitt in U.S. Senate race

St. Louis, Mo. — John Brunner, former 2012 candidate for U.S. Senate and 2016 Governor, has endorsed Attorney General Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate.

“Eric Schmitt is the American First Fighter we all need in the United States Senate,” John Brunner said. “I’m all in, joining Eric Schmitt because, as the toughest State Attorney General in America, he has proven he will fight and win, again and again, whenever our constitution is under attack. Eric Schmitt will always stand with liberty.”

John Brunner endorsed Schmitt at a BBQ event, which also featured President Trump’s former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

“As John Brunner wrote in his inspiring book Battlefield Verses, ‘In the battlefield of life, we are all on the front line.’ I am proud to have a real American patriot, John Brunner, standing on the front line with me in our fight to save America,” said Eric Schmitt. “Liberty has no bigger champion than John Brunner. John understands that our very liberties are at stake in this election. He knows America desperately needs battle tested leaders who have a record of fighting and winning. Citizens all across Missouri believe, that together, we can restore again the American Dream, as President Trump declared, with the mission of “America First.

Brunner then went on to say “I challenge all Missourians; the time is now – to unite and support Eric Schmitt as the next U.S. Senator from the Show-Me State”.

The race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat is tight. Along with Schmitt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, state Sen. Dave Schatz, attorney Mark McCloskey, and former Gov. Eric Greitens are among the GOP field of contenders.

The Democratic candidates include Trudy Busch Valentine, daughter of the famous beer magnate August Anheuser Busch Jr., and veteran Lucas Kunce.

Primaries for the race are set for Aug. 2 with the general election on Nov. 8.