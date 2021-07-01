Capitol Briefs: Schmitt assists truck driver in traffic accident

Attorney General Eric Schmitt assisted a driver after his truck turned onto its side Thursday, helping to pull the driver out of the wreck.

The accident occurred on Highway 70. According to Schmitt, no one was seriously injured, and the driver received medical attention. Schmitt praised the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s response time.

“Scary scene today on Highway 70. We were able to pull the driver out of his truck after it turned over and get him medical attention. No one was seriously injured,” Schmitt said in a tweet. “Be careful out there. Life can change in an instant. Thanks to the Highway Patrol for arriving quickly and your service.”

The Patrol is taking part in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) over the Fourth of July weekend in an attempt to reduce the number of crashes over the holiday.

More than 1,350 crashes were reported last July Fourth weekend. The Patrol’s 2021 counting period begins Friday evening and concludes at noon on Monday.

Schmitt also backed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Arizona’s election integrity challenge ; the high court sided with the state and upheld its ability to enforce its own election laws.

The Patrol’s Public Information Division could not immediately be reached for additional information.