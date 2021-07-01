Parson names Alex Tuttle legislative budget director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Alex Tuttle is the new legislative budget director for the Governor’s Office, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday.

Tuttle, who assumed the role July 1, is the former legislative liaison for the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) where he helped in the state’s tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also a former budget analyst for the Missouri Senate.

“We are excited to be welcoming Alex to the team today,” Parson said. “He has years of valuable legislative and budget experience, and we look forward to putting that experience to work in further service to the people of Missouri.”

In his own statement, Tuttle said: “I want to thank the governor and his team for this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Missouri in this new role.”