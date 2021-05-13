 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Eggleston, Wayfair

Capitol Briefs: Wayfair bill passed back to Senate

By Cameron Gerber on May 13, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one step closer to joining the rest of the country in enacting a sales tax on online purchases, commonly known as a Wayfair tax. 

The bill from Sen. Andrew Koenig would allow the state to impose a sales tax on online purchases made through vendors with a physical presence in the state, a practice adopted by most other states. The latest version includes various taxation provisions, from the elimination of income tax on COVID-19 stimulus funds to the creation of an Urban Agricultural Zone Fund, in addition to a House amendment clarifying language. Wayfair would take effect in 2023 under the bill.

“I believe we have constructed a package that is fair to all of the players involved. We have to be fair to out-of-state businesses because that’s what the Supreme Court said, and we want to help our in-state businesses to better compete,” said handler Rep. J. Eggleston. “After a lot of negation, I think we’re at a pretty good spot.” 

  • The bill passed 102-42. Rep. Peter Merideth opposed the measure on the House floor, pointing to tax cuts in the bill that could jeopardize the state’s allocation of federal relief funds
  • The bill would also phase out video service provider fees, modify the use tax economic nexus, and enact a Voluntary Firefighter Cancer Benefits Trust, among other changes. 
  • Gov. Mike Parson identified Wayfair as a priority in his 2021 State of the State address, hoping the “House and Senate will consider legislation to address the unfair advantage online retailers have over small businesses in Missouri.”
More from BudgetMore posts in Budget »
More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from Capitol BriefsMore posts in Capitol Briefs »
More from Capitol CultureMore posts in Capitol Culture »
More from CoronavirusMore posts in Coronavirus »
More from EconomyMore posts in Economy »
More from Final WeekMore posts in Final Week »
More from HealthMore posts in Health »
More from HouseMore posts in House »
More from Humanities and Emerging IssuesMore posts in Humanities and Emerging Issues »
More from LegalMore posts in Legal »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from PolicyMore posts in Policy »
More from Public Safety and HealthMore posts in Public Safety and Health »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »
More from TaxesMore posts in Taxes »
More from TechnologyMore posts in Technology »
More from Workforce Development and UnionsMore posts in Workforce Development and Unions »