Coleman only State Senate District 22 candidate to earn Missouri Right to Life endorsement

ARNOLD – Missouri Right to Life announced they are endorsing Mary Elizabeth Coleman in the Missouri State Senate District 22 Primary and that she received the single endorsement in the race.

“My generation has fought for stronger pro-life initiatives, and I have been proud to stand up and lead the fight in the state legislature to enact new pro-life protections to defend the unborn,” Coleman said. “I am honored that the work we have accomplished defending life has been recognized with this endorsement and pledge to continue the fight in the State Senate to protect the most vulnerable, including all unborn children.”

Missouri Right to Life, the largest pro-life advocacy organization in the state, cited Mary Elizabeth Coleman’ strong record of standing up for and fighting for pro-life policies in their endorsement of her campaign. In the recent Missouri legislature session, Coleman worked to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

“Missouri Right to Life State Political Action Committee is pleased to give you a single endorsement for the primary election,” MRL State Political Action Committee Chair Dave Plemmons wrote in an endorsement letter. “We thank you for your desire and efforts to protect the lives of the vulnerable in our society.”