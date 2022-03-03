Dean Still announces candidacy for Macon County Presiding Commissioner

The owner of Still Towing of Macon has announced his candidacy for Presiding Commissioner in Macon County. Dean Still of rural Macon will campaign to replace incumbent Alan Wyatt in the county courthouse.

Dean lives in the Axtell area with his wife, Sheila. They are the parents of Lukas and Brianna Still. The Still family attends worship at Crossroads Christian Church and they’re avid supporters of the Atlanta Hornets and Macon Tigers.

“People have relied on our towing business to get them out of some pretty tough situations over the years,” said Still. “We have grown as a business to now include our second generation. Our county is in good financial shape, but I want to use my business experience to keep Macon County moving forward.”

Still is a former MODOT employee and has life experience working with roads and bridges and the consequences of poor infrastructure.

Still said that his priorities will include continued economic development in the county, improved roads and bridges and a full appreciation of our area’s number one industry – agriculture.

“Farmers and the agribusinesses they support are the backbone of our economy. A strong agriculture industry means a strong Macon County,” said Still. “I want to ensure we continue to have a strong farm economy in our area.”

On the role of the current county commissioners, Still believes our current commission has worked hard to complete some major projects in the community.

“We have a new jail, courthouse upgrades and a lot of economic development to be proud of in our county,” said Still. “I appreciate the work of the current county commission and hope to use my life experiences to continue that work in the future.”