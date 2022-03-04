Missouri officials continue to show support for Ukraine, condemn Russia’s invasion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System (MOSERS) board unanimously decided against any future Russian holding acquisitions and called for a swift divestment of any current holdings during a special meeting Thursday.

The move comes on the heels of Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s request earlier this week as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

MOSERS holds about $13 million in Russian securities within funds worth more than $1 billion as part of its Global Emerging Markets allocation, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

“Today the MOSERS Board of Trustees sent a clear message to Vladimir Putin: that his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will not go unchecked and the world will remain united in crippling his economy and his political views,” Fitzpatrick said. “The MOSERS Board, the people of Missouri, and all Americans stand with the Ukrainian people.”

Also on Thursday, the House unanimously passed a resolution in support of Ukraine, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack “unprovoked and unjustified.” It also called attention to a fatal Russian mortar attack on a children’s hospital.

“We proudly stand alongside Ukraine, its people, and its leaders during this horrific and unnecessary war and vow to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its catastrophic decision to invade this sovereign nation,” Rep. Mike Haffner, the resolution’s sponsor, said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has requested the Capitol be lit in blue and yellow, the colors on the Ukrainian flag, in solidarity with the people as the attacks continue.

Earlier this week, House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher announced legislation to prohibit private businesses and state entities from doing business with Russia.

The U.S., as well as other countries around the world, have imposed sanctions on Russia as private companies have ceased to do business with the country.