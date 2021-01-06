Demonstrators gather in Jefferson City to protest presidential election results

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As demonstrators gathered in Washington D.C., to rally against Wednesday’s presidential vote count, a peaceful demonstration was held outside the Missouri Capitol as well.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered on the lawn outside the statehouse as the 2021 legislative session began, waving flags and speaking in protest of the election results. Multiple state lawmakers spoke at the demonstration.

The gathering was peaceful and no arrests were made, public safety officials said. Only a handful of protesters came inside the Missouri Capitol to walk the halls during session — again, in a peaceful fashion.

The election results were a topic of discussion in the House and Senate chambers as well, with leadership on both sides of the aisle denouncing the “domestic terrorism” taking place on Capitol Hill.

