Department of Economic Development names new regional, federal division heads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Department of Economic Development (DED) named appointments to two key positions Thursday, finding new leaders for its regional and federal operations.

Michelle Hataway was named the director of the Regional Engagement Division while Shad Burner will take over as director of federal initiatives. Both appointees have held various roles in the department and will be instrumental in the state’s economic growth efforts, according to DED Acting Director Maggie Kost.

“Michelle and Shad are proven leaders within the department and the greater economic development community,” Kost said. “We are incredibly proud of their contributions to our state’s economic recovery efforts, and I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.”

Hataway will lead 24 team members working with businesses across Missouri’s six economic regions to build opportunities for the state’s workforce. She has been with the department for more than six years and has taken on various roles, including as the division’s deputy director.

She also led several development projects, including Quaker Windows’ expansion in Eldon, General Motors’ operation in Wentzville, and Bayer’s North American Crop Science Division located in Creve Coeur.

Before joining the department, Hataway worked for her family’s small business and at Netflix. She replaced Mark Stombaugh, who was appointed to serve as executive director of the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Burner will continue to serve as the state’s designee to the Delta Regional Authority while overseeing new economic recovery efforts supported through federal dollars. He will lead the division’s handling of a projected $6.7 million in new funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and additional federal funds aligned with Gov. Mike Parson’s infrastructure and workforce priorities.

Burner is no stranger to federal COVID-19 relief funds, having orchestrated several statewide initiatives throughout the pandemic as the department’s southeast regional manager, collaborating with other Missouri agencies on the region’s effort to get vaccines to employers.

Aside from the pandemic, Burner spearheaded several economic expansion projects including Delta Peanut’s location in Kennett.

Before his time with the state, Burner served as vice president of Business Development for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and vice president of market development for CarGO Technologies.

The appointments come amid a period of transition for the department. Kost took over for former DED Director Rob Dixon, who stepped down from the position in October to join Ameren Missouri as its director of community and economic involvement. Office of Broadband Development Director Tim Arbeiter is also leaving the department next month for a role in the private sector. DED is searching for his replacement.