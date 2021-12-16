Brattin endorsed by FreedomWorks for America

A political action committee supporting candidates focused on lower taxes and small government endorsed Sen. Rick Brattin in his bid to represent Missouri’s 4th congressional district Thursday.

FreedomWorks for America Executive Director Noah Wall touted the Republican lawmaker’s support of parents’ involvement in education, autonomy for small business owners, and policies banning critical race theory (CRT) in Missouri schools in his endorsement. Wall — whose PAC supported former President Donald Trump in his bid for the Oval Office — also pointed to Brattin’s opposition to President Joe Biden and his policies.

“From his years in the Missouri House to his current position in the state Senate, Rick Brattin has cultivated a reputation as a principled, no-nonsense conservative with a special talent for delivering for his constituents,” Wall said in a statement. “To counteract Biden and Democrats’ tremendous failures of leadership and get our country back on track to freedom, we need to elect a legion of tried and true conservatives who will work to pass legislation that enhances Americans’ freedoms. Sen. Brattin has proven his willingness to fight for conservative values in his home state; we have every reason to believe that he will continue to do that if elected to serve in the U.S. House.”

Brattin launched his bid for the district in November, a year after winning his Senate seat. He is a member of the Senate Conservative Caucus representing Cass County and the surrounding area.

FreedomWorks for America also endorsed fellow Conservative Caucus member Sen. Eric Burlison in his bid for CD 7.

While the district may look different come Election Day, CD 4 is currently a diverse section of the state, ranging from Columbia sweeping west to just below Kansas City, stretching down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, and settling north of Springfield. It includes Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County and Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County.

Brattin will face state Rep. Sara Walsh, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, longtime TV anchor Mark Alford, and cattle farmer Kalena Bruce for the Republican nomination.

