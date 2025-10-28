Ehlmann Announces Reelection Bid for St. Charles County Executive in 2026

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann announced today that he will seek reelection in 2026, emphasizing his record of steady leadership, economic growth, and a continued commitment to public safety and fiscal responsibility.

“With competent, experienced leadership we have a unique opportunity to strengthen our position in the region and the state, and deliver for the people of St. Charles County results that were not previously possible just a few years ago,” Ehlmann said in his announcement.

Ehlmann, who is serving his fifth term as county executive, highlighted his administration’s accomplishments over the past two decades, including significant job growth, stable finances, and the county’s ability to avoid tax increases.

Under his tenure, St. Charles County has added more than 50,000 new jobs, leading to increased county revenues and allowing officials to hold the line on taxes.

“St. Charles County has not raised taxes in over 20 years,” Ehlmann said. “Look at our incredible growth compared to St. Louis City, which taxes at some of the highest rates in the state and continues to lose business and population.”

Ehlmann contrasted his county’s economic and population growth with what he described as stagnation in neighboring parts of the region.

“St. Louis City does not reflect the interest of this region,” he said. “I believe that St. Charles County is more reflective of the larger region’s interests. We should give the rest of the region more input on its most important assets, such as the airport, and rectify the chronic underrepresentation on regional boards and commissions.”

The county executive also underscored his focus on transparency and accountability, which he credits for St. Charles County’s continued population growth.

“As other areas in the region are losing population, we are gaining population. Many of our new residents are migrating from St. Louis City and County because we are doing something right, as people who voted with their feet have shown,” he said.

Ehlmann reflected on his decision to keep St. Charles County open during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that drew both criticism and praise.

“I can’t tell you how many reporters came to my office amazed that, unlike most of the rest of the region, we kept businesses open while not issuing a mask mandate,” he said. “I can tell you that none of them returned when it was over to do a story on why our economic and health results were much better than anyone else’s.”

Public safety remains a cornerstone of Ehlmann’s leadership platform. He cited his administration’s work with local school districts to increase school safety and his commitment to law enforcement.

“People have been flocking to the county for the last half-century to escape crime,” Ehlmann said. “We worked with superintendents to put school resource officers in their elementary schools. We instituted special patrols at night to apprehend car thieves and seriously prosecute those we apprehend.”

Ehlmann also pointed to infrastructure investments as a major achievement during his tenure, noting collaboration with local cities on hundreds of miles of new roads, including the Route 364 Page Avenue Extension.

“St. Charles County is now at a crossroads,” he said. “It needs balanced and sustainable development to ensure we maintain the character of our county which everyone has enjoyed. I believe my continued leadership will ensure sensible growth, continued low taxes, and safe communities.”

A longtime public servant, Steve Ehlmann was first elected county executive in 2007. He has served in all three branches of government, previously working as a teacher and coach in public schools for seven years and as a practicing attorney for 12 years.