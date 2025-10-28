Press Release: Landon Keen announces candidacy for Missouri House

LEBANON, MO — Landon Keen, a mitigation specialist with the Missouri Public Defender’s Office, has launched his campaign for state representative. Running as a conservative, he will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026.

“I am thrilled to begin my campaign here in Laclede and Dallas counties,” stated Keen. “With Rep. Jeff Knight term-limited, it is important to keep this district guided by the proven conservative principles our region holds dear, which he was able to uphold during his tenure. I am running to be a state representative that will be a voice for We the People in the Missouri House and protect what we value.”

Born and raised in Lebanon and a graduate of Lebanon Senior High School, Keen treasures the local culture that has been a part of his entire life. With a BA in International Diplomacy and a master’s degree in Disaster and Emergency Management, he is well equipped to step into a government role during these turbulent times.

“People are afraid. Costs of living keep increasing. Global stability is increasingly fragile. Many families are just trying to keep food on the table; meanwhile, they are lectured by the ‘woke mob’ about socialist talking points and cancelled (or worse) if they dare to disagree. We have witnessed this violence first hand over the past few months. It’s time for our turning point. We need leaders that will stand up to the bullies leading this unchecked rampage across our nation and prioritize the hardworking blue collar men and women of this state.”

A familiar face around the area, Keen is an active member at First Baptist Church in Lebanon where he volunteers with the youth program and spends his free time connecting with friends over a cup of coffee at Jude’s. He is also a member of the Laclede Collab Group, which meets monthly to discuss ways of lifting up the community.

His campaign platform highlights the ways he believes the local region can be improved.

“My goals for the state house are simple: I want to uphold our constitutional liberties and defend our core freedoms of life, speech, worship, and the right to bear arms. We must fight to re-empower the people of this state by cutting outrageously high property taxes and sustain the values that make our corner of Missouri great.”

In addition to these items, Keen’s platform includes ensuring local infrastructure is maintained and providing unwavering support for farmers, veterans, teachers, and our first responders.

“While the radical left is more interested in tearing things down, I want to lift our community up. Like President Trump, I want to be an elected official that focuses more on getting it done rather than rubbing shoulders with elites—a rarity in the world of politics, I know. But, I am up to the challenge, and look forward to meeting with voters in our district to hear what concerns and ideas they can bring to the table. Once elected, I will ensure this open-door approach to leadership is continued in the capitol.”