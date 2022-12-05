Ellinger & Associates to become Ellinger Bell

Jefferson City, MO – On January 1, 2023, Ellinger & Associates will become Ellinger Bell, as the firm celebrates five years of serving clients in Missouri and around the globe. The name change reflects the outstanding work and contribution of Stephanie Bell, who is a founding partner of the firm.

Stephanie’s practice focuses on state and local government matters including election, regulatory, utility, gaming, tax, and other governmental disputes and includes representing clients before government agencies, circuit courts, and Missouri Appellate courts. Her practice includes representation of statewide elected officials, proponents and opponents of statewide ballot measures, and Fortune 100 companies.

Stephanie is also very active in the Mid-Missouri community. Stephanie serves as an Alderwoman in Ashland. Stephanie co-hosts “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” which airs weekday mornings on 93.9 the Eagle and 104.1 KWOS News Radio. Stephanie serves on the advisory boards of the Southern Boone YMCA, the Missouri Women’s Business Center, and the Show-Me Institute.

“Stephanie is one of the top lawyers in the State of Missouri and continues to provide superlative legal service and advice to our clients across the globe,” said Mare Ellinger “She is the cornerstone to the growth and success of the firm – I continue to be honored to call Stephanie my partner and to place her name alongside mine.” “It’s been a pleasure growing our firm together,” ‘ said Stephanie. “I look forward to continuing working alongside Marc as we provide customized legal services in unique areas of the law in Missouri and beyond.”

This year also proved to be a banner year for Marc. In December, he will be recognized as Lawyer of the Year by the Republican National Lawyers Association. December will also mark the end of his service as President of the International Masters of Gaming Law. In that role, he led multiple conferences – in Boston, Seattle, and London – and spoke at countless high-profile gaming events across the globe on matters of importance to gaming lawyers, operators, and regulators.

Not only have Marc and Stephanie been individually recognized, but also the firm has received several awards including this year again being named to the U.S. News Best Law Firm list for 2022. Mare and Stephanie have proven to be an excellent team and are excited to move forward under the name Ellinger Bell.