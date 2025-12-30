Elvis Has Left the Bench

A St. Charles County judge who once brought Elvis Presley into the courtroom, literally, has officially left the building.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday ordered the immediate removal of Judge Matthew E.P. Thornhill, rejecting a negotiated disciplinary deal and concluding that his conduct from the bench left the judiciary “all shook up.”

Thornhill had previously agreed to resign after two years, including a six-month unpaid suspension, under a recommendation from the state’s Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline. But in a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court said the arrangement made no sense and opted instead for a clean break, no encore, no curtain call.

Blue Suede Shoes in the Courtroom

At the heart of the case was what the commission labeled Elvis Presley–related conduct. Investigators found multiple instances of Thornhill wearing an Elvis wig in court, making irrelevant references to the King during proceedings and occasionally playing Presley’s music on his phone, including during litigant swear-ins.

The behavior, the commission said, undermined the dignity of the judiciary. The Supreme Court agreed, signaling that while Thornhill may have been aiming for a little “Burning Love” with his audience, the courtroom is not the place for costume changes or playlists.

Don’t Be Cruel — But Don’t Be Political

Thornhill also faced discipline for political activity from the bench. The commission found he discussed his political affiliation and preferred candidates with litigants, witnesses and attorneys, and even asked some whether they had seen “Thornhill for Judge” campaign signs.

Those actions violated long-standing rules barring judges from engaging in political advocacy while conducting judicial business. The Court made clear that mixing law and politics in open court was not “The Wonder of You,” but a threat to public confidence.

Suspicious Minds and a “Personal Reference”

A third charge stemmed from Thornhill personally delivering a character reference to another judge in a case involving the termination of parental rights and the adoption of a child. Judges are prohibited from serving as character witnesses without a subpoena, a rule Thornhill violated, according to the commission.

Thornhill argued that his conduct was intended to be humorous and to put litigants at ease. But the Supreme Court was unmoved, concluding that such behavior risked eroding trust in the judicial system.

It’s Now or Never

In rejecting the negotiated discipline, the Court delivered a blunt assessment worthy of “That’s All Right” or not.

“Either Judge Thornhill is fit to serve or he is not,” the Court wrote, adding that it would “defy logic” to suspend a judge, allow him to return to the bench, and then force him to resign anyway.

If the misconduct merited only a suspension, the Court reasoned, resignation made no sense. And if it merited removal, allowing Thornhill to serve another 18 months would be “Fool Such as I.”

The King Has Left the Building

Thornhill was first elected as an associate circuit judge in 2006 and served in that role for 18 years before winning election as a circuit judge in 2024. Now, his judicial career has ended abruptly not with a standing ovation, but with a unanimous ruling.

Governor Mike Kehoe will appoint Thornhill’s successor in the coming weeks. As for Thornhill, the Supreme Court made clear that while Elvis may always be welcome on the radio, he has no place presiding over Missouri’s courts.

After all, when it comes to justice, the Court said, “It’s Now or Never.”