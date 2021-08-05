Emery suffers ‘heart episode’ at campaign event, recovering at Columbia hospital

Congressional candidate Ed Emery “continues to recover” at a hospital in Columbia after suffering a “heart episode” and collapsing at a campaign event this week, his campaign said in a statement Thursday.

Emery was speaking at a Randolph County Republican Women event Tuesday “when he collapsed from a heart episode and was transported to the hospital,” the campaign said. Rebecca Emery, his wife, is with him at the hospital and “is grateful for your continued prayers for her husband’s recovery,” the campaign said.

Emery, a former state senator, is a candidate for the 4th congressional district. He was the first Republican to jump into the race after Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said she would run for U.S. Senate.

From Vernon County, Emery served four terms in the House before moving across the building. He chaired the House Utilities Committee as well as the Special Committee on Immigration Reform.

Emery is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Rolla and worked in the oil and gas industry, making him a natural fit to champion utility issues while in the General Assembly.

“It is not ambition that drives me, but what I see as the clear abandonment at the federal level of Biblical principles, national heritage, common sense, and the values that have made America great,” Emery said in his campaign announcement. “The contempt for truth and the perversion of justice must not go on.”

News of the medical incident prompted his former colleagues in the state Senate to tweet out their well wishes, including Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden and Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer.

State Rep. Sara Walsh, Cass County associate commissioner Ryan Johnson, and Navy veteran Taylor Burks, all Republicans, have also announced their candidacies for 4th congressional seat.