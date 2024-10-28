#F150CampaignTour kicks off in Jackson County

The 2024 General Election #F150CampaignTour in Jackson County, eastern Jackson County to be precise in state senate district 11 with Rep. Robbie Sauls.

First of all, I could tell right away that Robbie was doing his doors. He has probably lost 20 pounds since May, and has the farmer’s tan to show that he has hit the streets.

He talked about how different what folks were saying to him on the doors between the city of Kansas City portion of his district compared to the Independence part, compared to the eastern part of the district.

He is spending the last week on turnout and knocking his doors.

Then we went a little further east to visit with Joe Nicola. He rolled up on his Harley, no kidding, it was pretty cool. Joe says that folks have been talking to him about the skyrocketing property taxes on pretty much every door. He has been hosting forums for seniors to fill out their forms to freeze their property taxes, and those events have been consistently packed.

He said he has his team focused on doors, while he has been working the early polling places.

Then we went to the Northland, where we got to visit with Rep. Ashley Aune, who is wearing several hats this fall. We talked about her helping lead the House Democrats’ campaign efforts while running her own competitive general election this fall.

She says the intensity for the pro-Amendment 3 folks is building and that is going to be a key for winning some of the close house races. Her first prediction on how many seats the Democrats will pick up is 3-7, but when I pressed her she said they would be ecstatic about 5 seats.

We finished up with supper with Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett. He said he was focused on one of the competitive House races in the northland, and making sure Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe finished strong.

We are heading back to the northland today to talk SD17 then off to the KMOS studios to tape our pre-election special on the #F150CampaignTour brought to you by the Missouri Farm Bureau.