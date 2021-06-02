Fitzpatrick announces Jefferson City offering MO ABLE payroll deductions for employees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced the City of Jefferson City is offering payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts to its employees. They join the City of Kansas City as local governments supporting opportunity and inclusion for Missourians with disabilities and their families.

“As a parent and as Treasurer, I am committed to increasing inclusion and opportunity for individuals with disabilities. Payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts help do this for employees with disabilities and parents of children with disabilities,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “As we continue to raise awareness about this valuable program and how it helps make it easier for individuals with disabilities to save for the future, I am grateful to those who are providing this opportunity for employees. I thank Mayor Tergin and Councilman Hensley for their leadership on this and I hope other municipal and county governments across the state will follow their example.”

“I am pleased to work with Treasurer Fitzpatrick and our HR team in Jefferson City to collaborate on helping our city employees save for the future using MO ABLE,” Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said. “This is a simple thing we can do as an employer, but the support it provides our employees who can benefit from this program is meaningful.”

“I am grateful to the Treasurer and Mayor Tergin for their leadership on this,” Jefferson City Councilman Jon Hensley said. “MO ABLE is a program that has the potential to change the lives of Missourians with disabilities. This is a powerful way to support those individuals and their families.”

Today’s announcement is a reflection of Treasurer’s Fitzpatrick’s effort to increase inclusion and opportunity for employees with disabilities by encouraging employers across the state to add payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts. The City of Jefferson City joins the City of Kansas City and employers across the state including CoxHealth, Truman State University, the University of Central Missouri, Missouri State University, and Central Bank in adding payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts to their benefits packages for employees.

Launched in 2017, MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. For more information about the MO ABLE program and to take an eligibility quiz, visit moable.com.

MO ABLE currently has 2,367 accounts and over $18 million in assets under management, making it one of the largest ABLE programs in the country.