Former President Trump White House aide announces bid for Missouri House

Former White House aide Mazzie Boyd has announced her candidacy for an open Missouri House seat in Northwest Missouri which currently encompasses DeKalb, Davies, Harrison, and Gentry counties. Boyd, a rising star in Republican politics with deep-rooted ties to Northwestern Missouri, hopes to infuse the legislature with youthful energy as well as pragmatic governmental expertise.

“I’m 100% invested in my community, and now is the right time to take action by running to preserve our freedoms here in Northwest Missouri! I’m proud to have grown up on a multigenerational Northwest Missouri farm and I will promote our rural values in the Missouri capitol starting day one.”

A lifelong Republican, she served as a war room analyst on President Trump’s election campaign after interning in Senator Roy Blunt’s office. She continued to champion conservative values in her recent work as an executive assistant in the White House under President Trump and as a communications operative for the Congressional Office of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now, she’s promising to fight for those same America First values in the state capitol.

“I have never been shy about my political ideology—not as a student, not as a professional, and not as a member of our community. I will not be ashamed of my conservative roots or my common-sense approach to policy,” she vowed. “I will stand up to toxic cancel culture and hold firm to the American promise of liberty and justice for all.”

As a state representative, Boyd will support legislation offering protections for the unborn, fully funding law enforcement, fighting Critical Race Theory in schools, and opposing any efforts to limit First and Second Amendment rights. As a firsthand witness to the excesses of federal government spending, she will fight to reign in wasteful spending in Jefferson City and return local control to Missouri communities.

“We all know how swampy D.C. has become over the years. Unelected bureaucrats have way too much control over our state and local governments. They pick favorites and play political games instead of serving the American people,” she said. “It’s time we start electing people who are not afraid to stand up. The only way to continue President Trump’s America First agenda is to start putting our local government first. I’m making it my mission to return power back to the people and hold the federal government accountable as our checks and balances were originally designed to do. No one has the authority to take away your right to self-protection or to dictate what you can and cannot say.”

Boyd is a native of DeKalb County and a graduate of Missouri Western State University. She attends Stewartsville Baptist Church and enjoys spending time with family when not on the campaign trail. Boyd has hired Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.

To learn more about Mazzie’s campaign, visit www.Facebook.com/MazzieForMissouri.