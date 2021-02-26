Freshmen to Watch: Sean Pouche

The Missouri Times is speaking to new lawmakers this session. Get to know more of the “Freshmen to Watch” here.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For freshman Rep. Sean Pouche, the table and lamps in his new Capitol office are familiar. In fact, it’s the exact same furniture his father, Fred Pouche, used when he served in the legislature decades years ago.

Pouche, who grew up in Parksville, solidly defeated his Democratic opponent to represent HD 13 last year. He is a graduate of the Merchant Marine Academy where he pursued a degree in marine transportation. He’s also worked for his family business, Platte Rental and Supply, since 2012.

“I hope to bring back a little more trust in government from the people of Platte County, and in Missouri in general, as well as the nation. I think we’ve lost that or we’re starting to lose that trust,” Pouche said. “I hope to reinstill that confidence. Yes, I was elected based upon my viewpoints and beliefs that I try and portray in the campaign, but when it comes down to it, we are the voice of the people who elected us.”

Pouche says he would like to work on government efficiency while he is in office, as well as infrastructure. He said many of the roads in his county are in the same condition they were in when he first learned how to drive.

“I drive around quite a bit with the family business, and I see the condition of roads and the rural highways as you get farther away from the metropolitan areas — they’re rough,” Pouche said. “You know, they do some repairs every year, but I’ve driven that area basically my whole life, and it’s the same as when I Iearned to drive 30 years ago.”

While infrastructure and roads are Pouche’s main focus for now, he said he is also interested in protecting constitutional rights. Pouche will not be sponsoring any bills this year, but he is co-sponsoring HB 85, HB 87, HB 89, HB 663, and HB 1068.

“I was really glad to put my name on [HB] 85, the Second Amendment protection. I know there’s a big divide, the lines are very well drawn on that matter, but I totally believe that the Second Amendment was put in there to prevent the government from being tyrannical against its citizens,” Pouche said. “When this was written, it was muskets against muskets, that’s the way it was done; it has nothing to do with the technology that’s being brandished, it’s just the right of keeping the government in check and remembering that the government works for the people, not the other way around.”

Pouche serves on the Transportation and Veterans committees, as well as the Consent and House Procedure Committee. Pouche noted the Veterans Committee has passed HB 262, which would put the word ‘veteran’ on veteran driver’s licenses.

“A lot of places offer a veteran discount. … Putting ‘veteran’ on the front of the driver’s license; when you go to check into a hotel or rent a car, or whatever you’re doing that you need your ID, a business seeing that that gives veterans a little bit of a thank you,” Pouche said. “It’s not going to amount to much, but it’s something to say thank you. I think it’s a nice gesture for sure.”

HB 262 is scheduled to be heard before the Consent and House Procedure Committee on March 2.