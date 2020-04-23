Galloway begins citizen-requested audit of city of Clever

Citizens with pertinent information are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the City of Clever. Residents of the city in Christian County requested the audit through the petition process. The audit also will include the Clever Municipal Court, which is part of the 38th Judicial Circuit.

“When citizens are engaged, government works better, and petition-requested audits help hold government officials accountable,” Auditor Galloway said. “As my office begins this independent review of the financial practices in the city of Clever, I encourage anyone who has information relevant to this audit to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a municipality if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Clever petition audit required 200 signatures; 204 petition signatures were verified.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

The State Auditor’s Office is aware of the difficulties facing governments across Missouri as they work to address concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Audit teams will remain flexible with auditees as they navigate these unique challenges. To read more about the ongoing operations of the State Auditor’s Office at this time, click here.