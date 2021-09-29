Capitol Briefs: Health Care Collaborative of Rural Missouri awarded federal telehealth grant

The Health Care Collaborative (HCC) of Rural Missouri is the latest Missouri health care provider to be awarded federal funds for its telehealth program.

HCC was awarded $285,871 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program to purchase tablets and monitoring equipment for patients with chronic conditions so they can receive treatment in their homes. The investment is expected to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in its five clinics across the state and keep appointment times open for patients requiring in-person care.

“From community health clinics in urban city centers to hospitals serving rural communities across the country, these funds will support efforts to help our neighbors remain in the care of their doctors, nurses, physician assistants and trusted health care providers during this pandemic,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “I’d like to thank the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau for their continued work on this critical program which continues to make an impact on the health and well-being of all Americans.”

SMM Health in St. Louis was awarded $914,400 from the same program last month to bolster its remote patient monitoring system pilot program.

More than 130 health care providers have been approved for the second round of funding so far. Around $250 million will be distributed to providers throughout the country.

The initial round of funding , administered last year, distributed $200 million to more than 530 health centers. SSM received $945,000 from the first round, and health centers in Kansas City, St. Joseph, and Springfield also received funding.