Capitol Briefs: SSM Health St. Louis awarded federal telehealth grant

SSM Health in St. Louis is set to bolster its remote patient monitoring system pilot program as part of a federal telehealth program.

The hospital was awarded $914,400 to spend on hardware, software, and connected devices to enhance the quality of socially distanced patient care as the pandemic continues. The grant is part of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the funds were going to the nation’s hardest-hit areas to ensure continued support for their patients.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to health care has proven to be not only a national issue, but also a local issue, and it is imperative that every community is given the tools to access this care as safely and effectively as possible,” Rosenworcel said. “The FCC is committed to ensuring that every state and territory in the United States receive funding as part of this program.”

The grant is part of the second round of the program, which will distribute nearly $250 million to health care providers across the country.

More than 60 applications have been approved by the FCC for the second round of funding. SSM is the only Missouri applicant to receive approval so far.

The initial round of funding , administered last year, distributed $200 million to more than 530 health centers. SSM received $945,000 from the first round, and health centers in Kansas City, St. Joseph, and Springfield also received funding.