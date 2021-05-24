Health Facilities Review Committee approves new facilities in St. Charles County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After more than an hour of deliberation, the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee (MHFRC) approved two senior living facilities for St. Charles County.

Hampton Manor of Wentzville and O’Fallon were the subject of consternation from both the committee and the community. The facilities — which would house 85 and 107 beds, respectively — saw pushback from other local providers. Concerns included existing recruitment issues in the area as well as a plethora of facilities that had been granted certificates of need (CONs) in the region but had yet to begin operations.

Proponents argued the surplus of facilities that had been granted CONs but had yet to begin operations after five years should not stand in the way of the new facilities. They noted the planned focus on memory care units at their sites, saying it would allow local patients more options without forcing them to look outside of their communities. They also said the company, which is operational in several other states, had a record of attracting workers to its service areas.

The facilities, which are slated to cost more than $14 million each, were ultimately approved after more than an hour of consideration during Monday’s agenda meeting.

The University of Kansas Cancer Center North Kansas City was approved for a $2 million replacement for its PET/CT system which administrators said was lacking. The updated system will expedite the process and allow the facility to conduct cancer testing and reduce the downtime currently imposed by the equipment. Medical Plaza Imaging Associates Kansas City was also approved for an additional MRI unit costing $2.6 million.

Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital St. Peters was approved for a $2.8 million investment to replace its cardiac catheterization lab where doctors work to restore blood flow after a stroke. The current equipment had been in place for 17 years, and administrators cited difficulty maintaining and replacing outdated equipment.

The committee approved the Harold and Louise Assisted Living Hannibal after several testified in favor of it. Proponents said the facility would provide the community with new mental health care opportunities.

Majestic Residences at Old Hawthorne Columbia was also approved, with supporters saying it would allow seniors in the area an alternative to conventional retirement communities. The facility would include recreational activities for residents, in addition to location technology for resident monitoring and safety.

Finally, Country Bluff Executive Senior Living was approved for a site change from within Branson to a community just outside of its city limits at a cost of $4 million.

The committee also granted six-month extensions for Vantage Pointe at Adworth Drive, Turner’s SNF, and Hill Top Retirement Center, among others, while Kimmswick Senior Living was denied a seventh extension. The facilities cited construction and administrative delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, with some receiving multiple extensions. Members also voted for the forfeiture of several CONs.

The next MHFRC CON meeting is scheduled for July 12.