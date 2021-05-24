Missouri gets approval for June P-SNAP benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri received waiver request approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits for the month of June. Under P-SNAP, each household receives the maximum SNAP amount for their household’s size. Through September 30, 2021, Missouri P-SNAP benefits include a 15 percent increase. The chart below shows the maximum monthly SNAP amount.

Maximum Monthly SNAP Benefit Through September 30, 2021 Household Size Maximum Benefit 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1,114 7 $1,232 8 $1,408 Add $176 for each additional person

“I am very pleased P-SNAP benefits will be available for the month of June,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services.

Missourians can apply for SNAP benefits 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.

Missourians should note in observance of Memorial Day, Family Support Division Resource Center locations and the Customer Service Center will be closed on Monday, May 31 and will resume normal hours on June 1.

SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job.

Missourians can visit MOStopsCOVID.com for vaccination information.

The mission of the Department of Social Services is to empower Missourians to live safe, healthy, and productive lives. Visit dss.mo.gov to learn more about the Department of Social Services and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.