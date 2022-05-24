Hillyard to expand in St. Joseph, investing more than $50 million and retaining more than 200 jobs

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Hillyard, Inc. announced today it will expand in St. Joseph, investing more than $50 million and retaining more than 200 high-paying jobs in the area. The expansion of the leading manufacturer and distributor of cleaning and hygiene solutions will redevelop an existing downtown location.

“We’re excited that Hillyard is growing and helping revitalize downtown St. Joseph with a local workforce,” Governor Mike Parson said. “As a Missouri-made company, Hillyard is creating good-paying jobs and supplying essential products that are needed across the nation. Hillyard’s expansion is great news for the community and our state, and we’re proud to see its continued success here in Missouri.”

Founded in St. Joseph in 1907, Hillyard manufacturers packages and distributes commercial cleaning products for hospitals, colleges, school districts, and more. Its expansion follows the purchase of a 25-acre property in St. Joseph, where the company will build state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehousing operations. The new distribution center is planned to be fully operational by late 2023. The more than 200 jobs retained will pay salaries above the average county wage.

“This is a great example of a great company breathing new life into a downtown area to help provide new economic and social benefits to their community,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for the efforts of all who made this project a success, and proud our Brownfield Remediation Program could help Hillyard revitalize and reinvigorate this site.”

Through its expansion, Hillyard will remediate a previously owned downtown St. Joseph site to serve as an expanded campus and an attractive, modern distribution center. The company also operates three additional distribution centers in Missouri and played an integral role in supplying critically needed cleaning and hygiene products during the pandemic. For its expansion, Hillyard used the Brownfield Remediation Program, which provides financial benefits to redevelop contaminated commercial or industrial sites.

“Hillyard deciding to remain in St. Joseph, keeping 200 jobs here and redeveloping a former heavy industrial site is invaluable,” said Natalie Redmond, President, and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “The dedication of the company and the partnership between the State of Missouri, Buchanan County, and the City of St. Joseph to make this endeavor possible is incredibly important to downtown revitalization and the future of manufacturing here.”

“Downtown St. Joseph has been an important part of our history; we’ve thrived here for generations. Hillyard is committed to St. Joseph, and plans to be here for decades to come,” said Brett Carolus, Hillyard’s Chief Administrative Officer. “This project was made possible by a public and private collaboration among Hillyard, the city, county, and state, and it will be great for the community.”

The purpose of the Brownfield Remediation Program is to provide incentives for the redevelopment of commercial or industrial sites abandoned or underutilized due to contamination caused by hazardous substances. The State of Missouri provides incentives to applicants that redevelop and remediate approved sites in accordance with voluntary clean-up procedures established by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The program may be used to rehabilitate an existing building contaminated with hazardous substances or to clear existing structures and build a new facility. The program may also be applicable for contaminated sites that have no existing structures.

To learn more about the Brownfield Remediation Program click, here.

Hillyard is a privately-owned manufacturer and distributor of cleaning and hygiene products located in St. Joseph, Mo. Founded in 1907 by Newton S. Hillyard, the company is committed to helping organizations improve outcomes, lower cleaning costs, and deliver results that ensure clean, safe, healthy facilities.

To learn more about Hillyard, Inc. you can visit their website, here.