Holly Thompson Rehder joins AxAdvocacy

AxAdvocacy has announced that former Missouri State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder will be leading their government affairs work in Missouri.

“Joining AxAdvocacy presents an exciting opportunity to continue to positively impact the lives of my fellow Missourians,” said Thompson Rehder.

Thompson Rehder is an experienced political figure in Missouri politics, a successful businesswoman, and an author. She served eight year in the Missouri House and went on to replace Wayne Wallingford in the Senate, where she represented District 27.

Thompson Rehder faced a tough childhood. At age fifteen she dropped out of school to help care for her mother and sister after they suffered a terrible car accident. Shortly after this, she would get married and have a child of her own. Despite growing up in tough circumstances, Rehder used her talents and tenacity to see that her kids would grow up to have a better childhood than her.

Her book Cinder Girl, serves to show others what her life was like growing up as well as to advocate for those Americans who faced similar troubles.

“Rehder challenges us to recall the plight of those far less fortunate, who struggle without the opportunities most of us take for granted.” stated a line from her book’s back cover.

Before her time in the state legislature, Thompson Rehder worked in government affairs in the telecommunications industry, serving as the Director of Government Affairs for Galaxy Cablevision. In that role, she gained firsthand experience with Missouri’s legislative process and its impact on businesses and communities.

During her time in elected office, she worked on issues involving drug addiction, mental health, foster care, and more. She also helped to formulate policies dealing with domestic abuse, support for families, and combating drug abuse.

“Holly’s deep-rooted understanding of Missouri’s legislative landscape, coupled with her unwavering commitment to meaningful change, makes her an invaluable asset as we continue to broaden our reach across the nation.” stated Ashlee Rich Stephenson, President of AxAdvocacy.

AxAdvocacy provides its clients with public affairs services and works to navigate public policy and regulatory environments. Bringing together those from backgrounds working in government to the private sector, AxAdvocacy works to make sure they have the best of the best working for them.

“Holly knows how to win the tough legislative fights, and that’s why she’s the perfect fit for AxAdvocacy,” said AxAdvocacy’s founder Jeff Roe.

Her experience in the legislature and business as well as her personal passion for advocacy will serve her well working with AxAdvocacy.