House Hears Missouri Defense and Energy Independence Act

Missouri lawmakers are advancing legislation aimed at strengthening the nation’s supply chain for critical materials while boosting economic development within the state. House Bill 3027, sponsored by Rep Jeff Knight, called the Missouri Defense and Energy Independence Act, would establish new tax credit and grant programs designed to encourage domestic production of materials considered vital to energy-, economic- and national-security.

Supporters say the bill is intended to attract companies to Missouri that will reduce reliance on foreign nations supply of critical materials, particularly geopolitical competitors, for resources that are essential for modern technology, defense systems, and pharmaceuticals.

The legislation would create tax incentives for companies that produce critical minerals, metals, advanced materials and pharmaceuticals that are not currently manufactured in the United States. In addition, the bill establishes the Grants for Independence from Foreign Influence Fund, which would allow Missouri to provide financial support to companies seeking to extract and/or process critical minerals within the state.

During committee hearings, lawmakers highlighted Missouri’s largely untapped mineral potential. According to testimony, 36 of the 60 high priority minerals identified by the federal government as essential to national security are located in Missouri, yet many remain minimally developed or unextracted.

Among the most notable resources are cobalt and nickel, both of which are key components in batteries, advanced electronics, and defense technologies. Supporters argue that expanding domestic access to these materials would help secure the supply chain for industries ranging from electric vehicles to military tactical vehicles and turbine aircraft to industrial chemical producers.

Metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium, and rare earths, form the foundation of modern technology and clean energy. They’re also central to defense production, powering jet engines, guidance systems, and advanced batteries. Beyond critical defense and economic uses, the elements are used every day in cell phones, computers, cars, lighting, medical applications, electronics, and green energy, among numerous other technologies that power the modern economy.

During committee discussion, some concerns were raised about the length of the tax credits included in the bill. Witnesses noted that developing a mine or drilling operation can take more than three years just to get up and running, and argued that the current timeline for the incentives may not provide enough certainty for companies making long term investments.

While supporters of the legislation indicated they were comfortable with the idea of a sunset on the program, some suggested the tax credits should last longer than the proposed ten years to better reflect the time required to bring mineral projects online. As long as the credits are not transferrable, the company and Missouri benefit from the long term capture and net positive increase to the state gross product.

The bill also addresses the pharmaceutical supply chain. Lawmakers noted that many drugs currently used in the United States are imported because they have no domestic manufacturer. HB 3027 would allow those pharmaceutical producers to qualify for the same tax credits if they establish manufacturing operations in the United States.

During the hearing, Rep. Tara Peters asked for clarification to ensure pharmaceutical companies would not be able to abuse the incentives or engage in price gouging. Supporters of the bill emphasized that the provision specifically applies to drugs that are not currently manufactured in the United States and are already past the period in which they can be protected by a patent, limiting the potential for companies to use the incentives to inflate prices.

Proponents of the legislation say Missouri is uniquely positioned to play a role in strengthening American manufacturing and energy independence. By encouraging companies to invest in mineral extraction and/or processing within the state, lawmakers believe the legislation could create jobs, attract new industries, and help ensure that critical materials are produced domestically rather than sourced from overseas.