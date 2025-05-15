House Hour by Hour Thursday, May 15

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Thursday, May 15.

10:00 Hour

The House gavelled in shortly after 10:00 am.

The journal was approved.

Points of personal privilege.

Introduction of special guests.

Rep. Falkner moved for the adoption of SS#2 SCS HB 199, A.A..

11:00 Hour

Rep. Riley motioned for a PQ. The PQ passed 107-41.

SS#2 SCS HB 199, A.A. was adopted 136-16.

Rep. Falkner moved that SS#2 SCS HB 199 be third read and passed. The bill passed 134-16.

Rep. Hurlbert moved that SS SCS SB 133 be third read and passed. The bill passed 151-3.

Rep. Hinman moved that SCS SB 3 be third read and passed. The bill passed 131-18.

Rep. Keathley moved that HCS SS SB 221 be third read and passed. The HCS was not adopted. The bill was passed 120-20.

Rep. Diehl moved that SS SCS SB 271 be third read and passed. The bill passed 139-10-1.

12:00 Hour

Rep. Pollitt moved that HCS SS#2 SB 79 be third read and passed. The HCS was not adopted. Multiple members spoke on the bill. The bill passed 147-1.

Rep. McGaugh moved that HCS SB 2 be third read and passed. The HCS was not approved. The bill passed 151-0.

Rep. Casteel moved that SS#2 SB 145 be third read and passed. The bill passed 108-21-14.

1:00 Hour

Rep. Parked moved that HCS SS SCS SB 82 be third read and passed. The HCS was not adopted. Multiple members spoke on the bill. The bill was passed 123-16-1.

Rep. Sassman moved that HCS SS SCS SB 105 be third read and passed. The HCS was not adopted. Multiple members spoke on the bill. Rep. Riley motioned for a PQ. The motion passed 111-34.

Governor Kehoe was recognized on the dais.

SS SCS SB 105 was passed 124-19 .

Rep. Murphy moved that HCS SS SB 152 be third read and passed. The HCS was not adopted. Rep. Riley motioned for a PQ. The motion passed 99-43. The bill passed 94-47.

Announcements

The House stands adjourned until Thursday, May 29, 2025.