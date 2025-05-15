Press Release: Conservative Republican Israel Baeza announces candidacy for state representative

SEDALIA, MO — Israel Baeza, a proven conservative, has announced his candidacy for state representative. Running as a Republican, he hopes to replace term-limited Rep. Brad Pollitt who has faithfully served the district. Baeza will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 4, 2026.

“I am excited to take this step towards reforming our state government to better serve We the People,” stated Baeza. “Missouri’s heart is in its rural communities. It’s in the families who live here, the farmers who work the land, and the small businesses that are the backbone of our economy. I am running to ensure that those voices are heard in Jefferson City,” Baeza said. “We need common-sense leadership that prioritizes our values, respects our way of life, and stands up for the freedoms we hold dear.”

Baeza has a proven record of standing up for Missouri agriculture and improving local infrastructure without raising taxes. His work has been grounded in the principles of rural Missouri values such as fiscal responsibility, personal freedom, and a commitment to strong families and communities. With a small government platform, he is proud of his successful efforts to reduce government waste and keep big government out of the day-to-day lives of Missourians as the current Eastern Commissioner of Pettis County.

“Less government is the best government. I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of government regulations, taxes, and overreach on our farmers, small businesses, and families. It’s time to push back against policies that hurt rural Missouri and stand up for those that have been left behind by the political elite.”

For Baeza, commonsense leadership means championing policies that strengthen the everyday lives of Missouri’s working families. The Baeza campaign is grounded in core conservative values: protecting Constitutional freedoms, defending the sanctity of life, promoting fiscal responsibility, fighting for smaller government, and reducing crime across the state. Through these priorities, Baeza is committed to creating an environment where Missourians can thrive through hard work, personal responsibility, and independence—not reliance on government.

Israel Baeza is the proud husband to Perla, with whom he has two young children. The couple enjoys raising their children in Pettis County and are active members of the Hispanic Baptist Church of Sedalia. He also serves on the board of the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce, Sedalia-Pettis County Economic Development, and the University of Missouri Extension Council.