House Hour by Hour Tuesday, May 6

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Tuesday, May 6.

10:00 Hour

The House gavelled in shortly after 10:00am

The journal was approved.

Points of personal privilege.

Introduction of special guests.

Rep. Chappell motioned that the House refuse to recede from its position on HCS SS SB 160, A.A.. The motion passed.

Rep. Kelley motioned that the House refuse to recede from its position HCS SS SB 150, A.A.. The motion passed.

Rep. Hinman motioned that the House refuse to recede from its position on HCS SS SCS SB 71, A.A., and pass HCS SS SCS SB 71, A.A.. The motion passed.

Rep. Taylor motioned for the adoption of CCR HCS SS SCS SBS 81 & 174, A.A.. Multiple members spoke on the motion. The motion passed 139-7. Rep. Taylor moved for CCR HCS SS SCS SBS 81 & 174, A.A. be third read and passed. The bill passed 140-6. Rep. Taylor moved for the adoption of the emergency clause. The clause passed 142-4.

Rep. Myers moved for that HCS SS SCS SB 60 be adopted and moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was adopted. Rep. Myers moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Jones moved for the adoption of House Amendment 3. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Hausman moved for the adoption of House Amendment 4. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Seitz moved for the adoption of House Amendment 5. The amendment was adopted.

11:00 Hour

Rep. Schulte moved for the adoption of House Amendment 6. The amendment passed.

Rep. Van Schoiack moved for the adoption of House Amendment 7. The amendment passed.

Introduction of special guests.

Rep. Oehlerking moved for adoption of House Amendment 8. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Laubinger moved for adoption of House Amendment 9. The amendment was adopted..

Rep. Warwick moved for adoption of House Amendment 10. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Gallick moved for adoption of House Amendment 11. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Hewkin moved for adoption of House Amendment 12. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Cook moved for adoption of House Amendment 13. Rep. Smith moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1 to House Amendment 13. The amendment to the amendment was adopted. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Matthiesen moved for the adoption of House Amendment 14. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Dolan moved for the adoption of House Amendment 15. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Amato moved for the adoption of House Amendment 16. The amendment was adopted.

Introduction of special guests.

Rep. Black moved for the adoption of House Amendment 17. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Williams moved for the adoption of House Amendment 18. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Reed moved for the adoption of House Amendment 19. Rep. Van Schoiack moved for a point of order on the amendment. The point of order was well taken.

Rep. Schulte moved for the adoption of House Amendment 20. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Hausman moved for the adoption of House Amendment 21. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Amato moved for the adoption of House Amendment 22. The amendment was adopted. Rep. Wilson moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1 to House Amendment 22. The amendment to the amendment was adopted. Rep. Sharp moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2 to House Amendment 22. The amendment to the amendment was adopted. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Riley motioned for a PQ. The PQ passed 93-48-1.

HCS SS SCS SB 60 was adopted.

Rep. Myers moved that HCS SS SCS SB 60 be third read and passed. The bill passed 132-4-3.

Announcements.

The House stands adjourned until 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 7, 2025.