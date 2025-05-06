Senate Hour by Hour Tuesday, May 6

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 6.
10:00 Hour
The Senate gaveled in at 10:30
Prayer and pledge
The Senate called roll
Senator Luetkemeyer moved the reading of journal be dispensed with
Senator Hudson inquired of Senator Luetkemeyer to introduce a special guest
Senator O’Laughing recognized Senator Bernskoetter for a report on standing committees
Senator O’Laughing recognized Senator Fitzwater for a report on standing committees
Senator O’Laughing recognized Senator Schroer for a report on standing committees
Senator Bean was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 28
Roll call vote called
The CCD was adopted 31-2
Senator Bean moved that SB 28 be third read and finally adopted
Senator Moon spoke on the bill’s lack of constitutionality
Senator Bean closed on the motion
11:00 Hour
SB 28 was third read and finally passed by a vote of 33-1
Senator Luetkemeyer asked that messages from the House be read
Messages were read
Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 71
Senator Mosley inquired of Senator Roberts for introductions of special guests
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Gregory (15) on SB 71
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery
Senator Gregory (15) inquired of Senator Moon
Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
Senator Gregory (15) renewed his motion
The motion was adopted 31-2
Senator Gregory (15) moved that SB 71 be third read and finally passed
The bill was third read and adopted by a vote of 29-2
Senator Gregory (15) moved for the adoption of the emergency clause
The emergency clause was adopted by a vote of 31-2
Senator Luetkemeyer moved to House bills for third read
Senator May inquired of Senator McCreey to introduce a special guest
Senator Brown (16) moved that HB 225 be third read and finally passed
Senator Washington inquired of Senator Brown (16)
Senator May offered an amendment
Senator May inquired of Senator Roberts
12:00 Hour
Senator Mosley inquired of Senator May to introduce a special guest
Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Brown (16) to introduce a special guest
Senator May moved for the adoption of her amendment
Senator May was granted a standing division vote
Senator May was granted a roll call vote
The amendment was defeated by a vote of 10-19
Senator McCreery offered an amendment
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator McCreery about the amendment
Senator Brown (16) spoke against the amendment
Senator McCreery spoke on the amendment
Senator Washington inquired of Senator McCreery about the amendment
Senator Brown (16) spoke on the amendment
Senator McCreery was granted a roll call vote
Senator Moon rose to make a point of order on the amendment
Senator McCreery spoke on the point of order
The point is well taken on the amendment
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Brown (16)
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Schroer
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Brown (16)
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Brown (16)
Senator Roberts offered an amendment
The amendment was adopted
Senator Schroer offered an amendment
1:00 Hour
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Schroer
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Coleman
Senator Schroer spoke on the bill
Senator Schroer withdrew his amendment
Senator Schroer offered an amendment
Senator Schroer asked that the amendment be read
The amendment was adopted
Senator May offered an amendment
The amendment was adopted
Senator Beck offered an amendment
Senator Beck inquired of Senator Brown (16)
The amendment is adopted
Senator Gregory (15) offered an amendment
The amendment is adopted
Senator O’Laughlin referred HB 225 to the Fiscal Oversight committee
Senator Luetkemeyer asked that messages from the House be read
Senator Carter was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 60
Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Carter
SB 60 was referred to conference
Senator Luetkemeyer asked to move to HB for third reading
Senator Brattin offered HB 1175 to the body for third reading
Senator Bratting moved for the third reading and final passage of the bill
Senator Brattin inquired of Senator Schnelting
Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Brattin
Senator Webber inquired of Senator Brattin
2:00 Hour
Senator Webber continued his inquiry of Senator Brattin
Senator Nicola inquired Senator Brattin
Senator Roberts offered an amendment and spoke on it.
Senator Carter motioned for a point of order on the amendment. Senator Roberts spoke on the point of order.
Senator Roberts had his amendment sent back and then offered a second amendment.
Senator Roberts inquired Senator Lewis
3:00 Hour
Senator Roberts continued his inquiry of Senator Lewis.
Senator Roberts inquired Senator Nurrenbern
Senator McCreery offered an amendment to the amendment
Senator Brattin laid the bill over on the informal calendar
Senator Black asked that first Senate Substitute for SCS HB 147 be moved back and moved for the adoption of the new Senate Substitute of SCS HB 147.
Senator Moon inquired Senator Black
Senator Black Inquired of Senator Crawford
Senator Black motioned that SS#2 for SCS HB 147 be third read and passed. The bill passed 32-1.
Senator Brattin brought HB 1175 back to the floor. Senator McCreery continued her explanation of her amendment to the amendment.
4:00 Hour
Senator Brattin inquired Senator McCreery
Senator McCreery inquired Senator Washington and Senator Williams.
5:00 Hour
Senator Brattin inquired Senator McCreery
Senator McCreery inquired Senator Washington and Senator Williams.
Senator Williams inquired Senator Nurrenbern
6:00
Senator Williams continued his inquiry of Nurrenbern
Senator Williams inquired Senator Schroer
7:00 Hour
Senator Williams spoke on the amendment
Senator Williams inquired of Senator Beck
Senator Williams spoke on the motion
Senator Brattin laid the bill over
Senator Luetkemeyer moved to House bills for third reading on the informal calendar
Senator Crawford brought HB 269 up for third reading and finally passage
8:00 Hour
Senator Trent inquired of Senator Crawford
Senator Trent inquired of Senator Coleman
Senator Coleman offered an amendment
Senator Coleman was granted a standing division vote
The amendment failed 10-18
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Moon
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Nicola
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Carter
9:00 Hour
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Hough
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Brattin
Senator Coleman offered an amendment
Senator Coleman began reading
10:00 Hour
Senator Coleman continued reading
11:00 Hour
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Nicola
Senator Nicola spoke on the amendment
Senator Crawford laid the bill over
Senator Luetkemeyer moved to announcements
Senator Luetkemeyer moved to adjourn
Senate Adjourned