Senate Hour by Hour Tuesday, May 6

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 6.

10:00 Hour

The Senate gaveled in at 10:30

Prayer and pledge

The Senate called roll

Senator Luetkemeyer moved the reading of journal be dispensed with

Senator Hudson inquired of Senator Luetkemeyer to introduce a special guest

Senator O’Laughing recognized Senator Bernskoetter for a report on standing committees

Senator O’Laughing recognized Senator Fitzwater for a report on standing committees

Senator O’Laughing recognized Senator Schroer for a report on standing committees

Senator Bean was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 28

Roll call vote called

The CCD was adopted 31-2

Senator Bean moved that SB 28 be third read and finally adopted

Senator Moon spoke on the bill’s lack of constitutionality

Senator Bean closed on the motion

11:00 Hour

SB 28 was third read and finally passed by a vote of 33-1

Senator Luetkemeyer asked that messages from the House be read

Messages were read

Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 71

Senator Mosley inquired of Senator Roberts for introductions of special guests

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Gregory (15) on SB 71

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery

Senator Gregory (15) inquired of Senator Moon

Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

Senator Gregory (15) renewed his motion

The motion was adopted 31-2

Senator Gregory (15) moved that SB 71 be third read and finally passed

The bill was third read and adopted by a vote of 29-2

Senator Gregory (15) moved for the adoption of the emergency clause

The emergency clause was adopted by a vote of 31-2

Senator Luetkemeyer moved to House bills for third read

Senator May inquired of Senator McCreey to introduce a special guest

Senator Brown (16) moved that HB 225 be third read and finally passed

Senator Washington inquired of Senator Brown (16)

Senator May offered an amendment

Senator May inquired of Senator Roberts

12:00 Hour

Senator Mosley inquired of Senator May to introduce a special guest

Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Brown (16) to introduce a special guest

Senator May moved for the adoption of her amendment

Senator May was granted a standing division vote

Senator May was granted a roll call vote

The amendment was defeated by a vote of 10-19

Senator McCreery offered an amendment

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator McCreery about the amendment

Senator Brown (16) spoke against the amendment

Senator McCreery spoke on the amendment

Senator Washington inquired of Senator McCreery about the amendment

Senator Brown (16) spoke on the amendment

Senator McCreery was granted a roll call vote

Senator Moon rose to make a point of order on the amendment

Senator McCreery spoke on the point of order

The point is well taken on the amendment

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Brown (16)

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Schroer

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Brown (16)

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Brown (16)

Senator Roberts offered an amendment

The amendment was adopted

Senator Schroer offered an amendment

1:00 Hour

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Schroer

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Coleman

Senator Schroer spoke on the bill

Senator Schroer withdrew his amendment

Senator Schroer offered an amendment

Senator Schroer asked that the amendment be read

The amendment was adopted

Senator May offered an amendment

The amendment was adopted

Senator Beck offered an amendment

Senator Beck inquired of Senator Brown (16)

The amendment is adopted

Senator Gregory (15) offered an amendment

The amendment is adopted

Senator O’Laughlin referred HB 225 to the Fiscal Oversight committee

Senator Luetkemeyer asked that messages from the House be read

Senator Carter was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 60

Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Carter

SB 60 was referred to conference

Senator Luetkemeyer asked to move to HB for third reading

Senator Brattin offered HB 1175 to the body for third reading

Senator Bratting moved for the third reading and final passage of the bill

Senator Brattin inquired of Senator Schnelting

Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Brattin

Senator Webber inquired of Senator Brattin

2:00 Hour

Senator Webber continued his inquiry of Senator Brattin

Senator Nicola inquired Senator Brattin

Senator Roberts offered an amendment and spoke on it.

Senator Carter motioned for a point of order on the amendment. Senator Roberts spoke on the point of order.

Senator Roberts had his amendment sent back and then offered a second amendment.

Senator Roberts inquired Senator Lewis

3:00 Hour

Senator Roberts continued his inquiry of Senator Lewis.

Senator Roberts inquired Senator Nurrenbern

Senator McCreery offered an amendment to the amendment

Senator Brattin laid the bill over on the informal calendar

Senator Black asked that first Senate Substitute for SCS HB 147 be moved back and moved for the adoption of the new Senate Substitute of SCS HB 147.

Senator Moon inquired Senator Black

Senator Black Inquired of Senator Crawford

Senator Black motioned that SS#2 for SCS HB 147 be third read and passed. The bill passed 32-1.

Senator Brattin brought HB 1175 back to the floor. Senator McCreery continued her explanation of her amendment to the amendment.

4:00 Hour

Senator Brattin inquired Senator McCreery

Senator McCreery inquired Senator Washington and Senator Williams.

5:00 Hour

Senator Brattin inquired Senator McCreery

Senator McCreery inquired Senator Washington and Senator Williams.

Senator Williams inquired Senator Nurrenbern

6:00

Senator Williams continued his inquiry of Nurrenbern

Senator Williams inquired Senator Schroer

7:00 Hour

Senator Williams spoke on the amendment

Senator Williams inquired of Senator Beck

Senator Williams spoke on the motion

Senator Brattin laid the bill over

Senator Luetkemeyer moved to House bills for third reading on the informal calendar

Senator Crawford brought HB 269 up for third reading and finally passage

8:00 Hour

Senator Trent inquired of Senator Crawford

Senator Trent inquired of Senator Coleman

Senator Coleman offered an amendment

Senator Coleman was granted a standing division vote

The amendment failed 10-18

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Moon

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Nicola

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Carter

9:00 Hour

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Hough

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Brattin

Senator Coleman offered an amendment

Senator Coleman began reading

10:00 Hour

Senator Coleman continued reading

11:00 Hour

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Nicola

Senator Nicola spoke on the amendment

Senator Crawford laid the bill over

Senator Luetkemeyer moved to announcements

Senator Luetkemeyer moved to adjourn

Senate Adjourned