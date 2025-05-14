House Hour by Hour Wednesday, May 14

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Wednesday, May 14.

10:00 Hour

The House gavelled in shortly after 10:00am

The journal was approved.

Points of personal privilege.

Rep. Kelley moved for the adoption of CCR HCS SS SB 150, A.A.. The bill was adopted 147-2.

Rep. Kelley moved that CCR HCS SS SB 150, A.A. be third read and passed. The bill was passed 148-2.

11:00 Hour

Rep. Bandermann moved that SS SCS SBs 49 & 118 be third read and passed. Multiple members spoke on the bill.

12:00 Hour

The discussion on SS SCS SBs 49 & 118 continued.

SS SCS SBs 49 & 118 passed 85-57-5

1:00 Hour

Rep. Casteel moved that SS#2 SB 145 be third read and passed. Multiple members spoke on the bill. The bill was laid over.

The House will stand adjourned until Thursday, May 15, at 10:00am