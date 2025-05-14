Senate Hour by Hour Wednesday, May 14

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Wednesday, May 14.

10:00 Hour

The Senate gaveled in

Prayer and Pledge

Roll Call

Senator Luetkemeyer waved the reading of the journal

Senator Brown (26) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 61

Senator Beck inquired of Senator Williams

Senator Brown (26) withdrew his motion

11:00 Hour

Senator Carter was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 243

Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Carter

Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Roberts

12:00 Hour

Senator Moon offered an amendment

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

Senator Carter withdrew her amendment

Senator Schnelting brought HJR 73 before the body

Senator Beck inquired of Senator Moon

Senator Beck inquired of Senator McCreery

Senator Beck inquired of Senator Williams

Senator Williams inquired of Senator Lewis

Senator Cierpiot noticed the absence of a quorum

Senator Cierpiot stood to talk about Missouri Right to Life

1:00

Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Bernskoetter

Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Crawford

Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Bean

Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Coleman

Senator Williams inquired of Senator Lewis

2:00 Hour

Senator Williams inquired of Senator Lewis

Senator Williams inquired of Senator Roberts

3:00 Hour

Senator Roberts inquired of Senator May

4:00 Hour

Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Webber

Senator Nurrenbern noted the absence of a Quorum

Quorum established

Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator McCreery

Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Beck

Senator Beck withdrew his amendments.

Senator McCreery offered Senate Amendment 2 to HJR 73 and moved for its adoption.

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery

5:00 Hour

Senator McCreery requested a roll call vote on the amendment.

Senator Schnelting moved for the previous question. The motion passed 22-11.

HRJ 73 passed 21-1.

Amid shouting in the gallery, the gallery was cleared.

The gallery was reopened, with a threat to close it again if any more disruptions occurred.

Senator Schnelting moved for the previous question on the naming of the bill. The motion passed 21-12. The naming was passed 21-12

Senator Bernskoetter moved that HB 567 be third and passed. Senator Bernskoetter also moved the previous question on this bill. The motion passed 22-11

HB 567 passed 21-10.

The Senate adjourned until 12:00pm, Thursday, May 22