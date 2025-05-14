Senate Hour by Hour Wednesday, May 14

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Wednesday, May 14.
10:00 Hour
The Senate gaveled in
Prayer and Pledge
Roll Call
Senator Luetkemeyer waved the reading of the journal
Senator Brown (26) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 61
Senator Beck inquired of Senator Williams
Senator Brown (26) withdrew his motion
11:00 Hour
Senator Carter was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 243
Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Carter
Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Roberts
12:00 Hour
Senator Moon offered an amendment
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
Senator Carter withdrew her amendment
Senator Schnelting brought HJR 73 before the body
Senator Beck inquired of Senator Moon
Senator Beck inquired of Senator McCreery
Senator Beck inquired of Senator Williams
Senator Williams inquired of Senator Lewis
Senator Cierpiot noticed the absence of a quorum
Senator Cierpiot stood to talk about Missouri Right to Life
1:00
Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Bernskoetter
Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Crawford
Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Bean
Senator Cierpiot inquired of Senator Coleman
Senator Williams inquired of Senator Lewis
2:00 Hour
Senator Williams inquired of Senator Lewis
Senator Williams inquired of Senator Roberts
3:00 Hour
Senator Roberts inquired of Senator May
4:00 Hour
Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Webber
Senator Nurrenbern noted the absence of a Quorum
Quorum established
Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator McCreery
Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Beck
Senator Beck withdrew his amendments.
Senator McCreery offered Senate Amendment 2 to HJR 73 and moved for its adoption.
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator McCreery
5:00 Hour
Senator McCreery requested a roll call vote on the amendment.
Senator Schnelting moved for the previous question. The motion passed 22-11.
HRJ 73 passed 21-1.
Amid shouting in the gallery, the gallery was cleared.
The gallery was reopened, with a threat to close it again if any more disruptions occurred.
Senator Schnelting moved for the previous question on the naming of the bill. The motion passed 21-12. The naming was passed 21-12
Senator Bernskoetter moved that HB 567 be third and passed. Senator Bernskoetter also moved the previous question on this bill. The motion passed 22-11
HB 567 passed 21-10.
The Senate adjourned until 12:00pm, Thursday, May 22