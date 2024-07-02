House Speaker Dean Plocher held a press conference today announcing the creation of a committee to look into illegal immigrant crimes. Committee Chair Rep. Lane Roberts, Rep Jim Murphy, Rep. Lisa Thomas, Rep. David Castille, Rep. Hardy Billington, and Rep. Cyndi Courtway, joined Plocher to discuss the committee.
House Speaker Plocher holds press conference
