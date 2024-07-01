Opinion: Gateway to Hope – A friend who is there through the fear

Some people say fear is a motivator, and sure, it can be. But when it comes to taking care of our health, it is often the thing that holds us back. In fact, it’s the number one reason women ignore their breast health.

It’s no wonder; nothing about going to the doctor is particularly fun.

The unknown of what the bill will look like, the big question mark about what insurance covers and what it doesn’t. What will the doctor say? What if they find something? Even the task of having to load up the kids in the car or find someone to watch them while you go to your appointment alone is enough to bump an appointment to the bottom of the to-do list.

All these fears are totally valid, but doing anything hard or scary can be a lot easier when we do it with a knowledgeable and trusted friend. Gateway to Hope is that friend. For so many Missouri women, Gateway to Hope has been the both the expert and the counselor in the room.

From preventative care and screenings to financial resources and guidance, the people at Gateway to Hope really care. They will put together a roadmap to help women with a breast cancer diagnosis handle costs, care, and answer every question without judgement. They’ll even have a plan to cover travel costs and utility bills.

With a local partner like Gateway to Hope, women don’t have to wait for the right time or the right amount in their bank account to get checked out, and they shouldn’t. The earlier the screening, the sooner breast cancer can be detected, and the greater the survival rate. Taking control of your breast health can completely transform fear into hope, and that is what Gateway to Hope is all about.

Getting plugged in is as easy as signing up on the Gateway to Hope website. Missouri women are far too strong to be pushed around by fear. I hope you’ll join hundreds of other women in the state in committing to your breast health this year.