Opinion: It’s time to get our country back on the right track

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the radical Left are attacking the fabric of our society with their socialist agenda. Each day they have control, they push our nation closer and closer to the brink of socialism. Republicans have no time to waste in taking back majorities in the House and Senate. The future of our country depends on it.

In Congress, I’ve worked hard for the good people of Missouri’s 2nd district. Being your congresswoman has never been a job for me; it is a calling. The work I do in Congress — from putting forward legislation to protect our values to ensuring the veterans and every single person I represent in the St. Louis area receive the benefits they have earned to working with business and industry to grow economic opportunity for future generations — the 2nd congressional district is personal to me and my family. It is home.

I am running for re-election to Congress because Missourians need a principled fighter who will hold the Biden administration accountable and stand up for what we believe and hold dear to our hearts.

Biden, Pelosi, and the radical Left don’t respect our conservative Missouri values. We need to stop Nancy Pelosi and take back the House in order to save America. Don’t believe me? Just look at the radical policies they have implemented since taking total control of our government just six months ago.

They’ve railroaded the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act which I introduced to ensure medical care is provided to infants who survive an abortion. They’re even trying to do away with the bipartisan Hyde Amendment and force taxpayers to pay for abortions.

They’ve opened our southern border with grave consequences, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to make the dangerous trek across the border. It’s a humanitarian and a national security crisis, and it has made every state — including Missouri — a border state.

The Democrats have caved to the Communist Chinese regime while I’ve worked to hold Communist China accountable — re-introducing legislation to ensure we make China pay for recklessly releasing COVID-19 into the world.

We must change the economic direction of our country. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s economic agenda of spending trillions upon trillions of dollars, while raising taxes on middle-class families, has caused inflation to rise and jobs to decline. Every time I go to the grocery store, gas station, or retail outlet, prices continue to go up while our national debt skyrockets.

We must get back to advancing policies that reward hard work, reduce government overreach, and allow our businesses to innovate and thrive. I worked for years in the private sector for major Missouri companies, but I learned my most valuable lessons as a young girl while working at my parents’ small retail carpet store, Carpetime in Manchester, where I learned the value of a dollar and a strong midwestern work ethic where the customer comes first.

In Congress, I have worked to put human traffickers behind bars and ensure victims of abuse have access to the resources they need to rebuild their lives and find justice. And I have fought tirelessly to defend our precious unborn children and the most vulnerable in our society. My commitment will always be to defend our law enforcement and first responders who keep our neighborhoods safe, and I will never allow anyone to defund or disrespect their service.

And whether you agree with me or not, I hope that you’ve always understood exactly where I stand and why I fight fiercely for Missouri’s 2nd district and for this country that I love so dearly.

Nancy Pelosi and the radical Left don’t want to hear this, but I am a woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and a fighter. I’ll always fight to protect our conservative values, and I’m asking you for the honor and privilege to continue serving you in Congress.