James Shackelford, USO tour veteran and native son of the Northland, running for the Missouri House

James Shackelford is running to serve the Kansas City Northland in the Missouri House. The USO tour veteran and actors’ union member is vying for House District 16, a seat currently held by term-limited Representative Noel Shull.

“Listening will be a top priority, as I intend to promote the issues that matter most to our neighbors in the Northland. I want our neighbors to know I am running to be their public servant, not a politician. I will take our community’s agenda to Jefferson City and fight for it every day.”

Shackelford was born and raised in Liberty, Missouri, where he graduated with honors in 2008. After graduating from college, he moved to New York City, and spent nearly seven years serving with the USO Organization, giving back to the military community and their families.

“My time as a USO tour vet inspired my calling to public service. I was fortunate to be able to travel across this country, giving back and serving those who serve us. Meeting thousands of men and women in uniform was enlightening and gave me an immense appreciation for the sacrifices they make every day. I am truly thankful to the military community and the USO for