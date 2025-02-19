Joe Lakin to lead Objective Media

Objective Media has announced that Joe Lakin will now serve exclusively as CEO of Objective Media.

Previously, Lakin served as both the CEO of Objective Media and also a partner at Victory Enterprises. Prior to working for Objective Media, Lakin served in various roles in the Missouri legislature serving Speakers of the House, the Majority Floor Leader, and other House positions. Lakin also works as a strategist for the House Republican Campaign Committee. He also oversaw the launch of Victory Enterprises digital division and has won the top Pollie Award for Best Digital Media Campaign for a GOP firm.

“Joe’s commitment to leading Objective Media is a pivotal moment for our agency,” said Managing Partner Nick Foppe. “Our entrepreneurial experience gives us a deep understanding of what it takes to build and grow successful brands. Combined with our team’s expertise in crafting and executing impactful integrated campaigns, we go beyond being just an agency—we are true strategic partners, dedicated to helping our clients navigate and thrive in this transformative era of media and marketing.”

Founded in 2020, Objective Media partners with its clients to develop results driven marketing strategies. Specializing in integrated multi-channel campaigns that engage consumers, Objective Media combines strategic insight with creative excellence.

“As technology continues to drive unprecedented change in media, I’m excited to lead Objective Media into its next phase of growth,” said Lakin. “Nick and I understand the challenges our clients face because we’ve navigated them ourselves as entrepreneurs. With our talented team and hands-on approach to client partnerships, we’re uniquely positioned to help brands adapt, innovate, and achieve their growth goals.”

Objective Media is emerging as a dynamic force in marketing With several years of political and entrepreneurial experience, Lakin and Foppe are seeing to it that Objective Media continues to see results.





