Kunce gets support from St. Louis area, Busch Valentine won’t debate

Independence, Mo. — The August 2 primary elections continue to grow closer. Missouri’s U.S. Senate race has garnered national attention with a tightly contested Republican primary as candidates jockey to fill the seat left by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

The two Democrats in the race, Trudy Busch Valentine, daughter to beer magnate August “Gussie” Busch Jr., or former Pentagon staffer and veteran Lucas Kunce will have a real chance of flipping the Senate seat should the right conditions line up. Especially if embattled former Gov. Eric Greitens wins the Republican nomination.

The two Democrats come from each of Missouri’s largest metropolitan areas, Kunce from Kansas City and Valentine from St. Louis. Both are expected to win their respective urban areas if they can galvanize their voter bases.

Kunce has garnered some impressive St. Louis area endorsements, giving him momentum on Valentine’s home turf. This momentum has been increased by Valentine’s refusal to debate.

Kunce announced a number of St. Louis area endorsers in a press release Thursday morning. These include St. Louis County Councilwomen Rita Heard Days and Shalonda Webb, the Fannie Lou Hammer coalition and the Ferguson Township Democrats.

Kunce has already garnered the support of state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis City, and the Mayor of Ferguson Ella Jones.

Kunce splitting or winning St. Louis would be notable, as Valentine may struggle to connect to voters outside of her own turf.

Perhaps even more notable is the amount of support Kunce is receiving from the Black community. He’s expected to do well in the suburbs as a moderate Democrat with a veteran background, but may struggle to sell that same platform to Black urban voters.

Webb, Heard Days and Aldridge are all strong Black voices in the St. Louis area and may lead to Kunce getting more minority voter support than originally expected.

As the primary sits less than a month away and Valentine continues to ignore requests to debate, Kunce may have significant momentum when it comes time to vote in August.

Featured Image courtesy of Lucas Kunce