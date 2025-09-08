Press Release: Louise Secker announces campaign for state representative

JOPLIN, MO – Conservative Louise Secker has announced her candidacy for the Missouri State House. With an extensive background in real estate and community service, Secker aims to bring pragmatic leadership and principled representation to state government. Her campaign focuses on core conservative pillars, including fiscal responsibility, empowering local economic development, and protecting individual freedoms.

“I’m running because I believe our community deserves purposeful, responsive representation,” Secker stated. “My professional experience has taught me the importance of listening, problem-solving, and working collaboratively to achieve meaningful results. We need more ‘doers’ in the Missouri Capitol and fewer perpetual-candidate politicians.”

With an impressive track record of local involvement, including the Missouri Community Service Commission, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, Secker brings a fresh perspective to political leadership with an emphasis in supporting families, farms and businesses.

A graduate of Westminster College, Secker’s priorities also include increased education freedom, greater access to health resources, and the protection of children. As a volunteer for CASA and Children’s Haven in Jasper County, she knows firsthand the struggles that our most vulnerable citizens can face.

“Missourians deserve a state government that is watching out for them—not watching over them. We must keep government accountable to the people and work to make life in Missouri easier and more affordable; if any candidate has different goals than that, I’d say they are overstepping their Constitutional limits. The job of a state representative is to get government out of the way, so constituents can thrive. That’s my plan and promise to the people of Jasper County.”

The Missouri Republican Primary will take place in August 2026.