Mahacek announces candidacy for state representative of HD 92

Born and raised in St. Louis, Bob Mahacek has spent his entire life in South County. “Instead of just sitting back and complaining, I decided it’s time to run for office and try to make a difference.” Bob owned a trucking company from 1988 to 2016 and after selling the business, has continued to be involved part-time as both a consultant and driver. He has served his community in multiple ways volunteering with local elections and is particularly proud of his time as a volunteer/supporter of Our Little Haven, serving at-risk children, as well as Delmar Gardens South, visiting with senior citizens.

Bob’s priorities: “First, let’s treat others the way we would like to be treated. We need to attack problems not people. We also need to focus on productive policy that serves citizens. Bad policy decisions are crushing everyday Americans and we must focus on people not private interests. Out of control inflation, increased crime, open borders, and more division in our Country than I can ever remember. These are all the result of bad policy decisions. Successful business owners like myself are problem solvers and my decades of experience in working with drivers, customers, vendors as well as doing manual labor will serve me well in Jefferson City.”

Legislative priorities: Fully fund and support law enforcement, crack down on violent crime by supporting tougher penalties for violent offenders, support parental rights in schools, and ease taxes for seniors citizens so they are not forced out of their homes. “We have got to get back to government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

For more information, please visit www.mahacekformissouri.com