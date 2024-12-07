MFPA to host event at The Magic House

The Missouri Forest Products Association (MFPA) is bringing awareness to the importance of Missouri’s forest product industry with a Christmas themed event.

The MFPA is hosting host an event in St. Louis at The Magic House to showcase all that a tree can be with an expanded exhibition at The Magic House.

Founded in 1970, the MFPA has sought to raise awareness and support for the state’s forest products industry.

The MFPA has over 300 members who represent primary and secondary wood industries here in the Show-Me State as well as loggers, landowners, and suppliers. They advocates for an industry that is not only sustainable and capable of taking care of Missouri’s forests but also one that can benefit everyday Missourians.

With most of today’s goods made from plastics that can harm the environment, the MFPA is committed to promoting an environmentally conscious way of providing consumers with Missouri-sourced products.

“This is a 10 billion dollar industry with over 42,000 employees.” said Brian Brookshire, the executive director of the Missouri Forest Products Association. “We want to bring awareness to folks about the positive use and role that Missouri forest products play not only in helping our environment but also how important the industry is for our state’s economy,”

The MFPA also works with local groups and businesses to get their message out. This Sunday, December 8, the MFPA is partnering with The Magic House, a St. Louis children’s museum.

The event will focus on the theme of “Seeing all that a tree can be” and will include the launch of a new exhibition at the museum, performances, and a book reading.

“The Missouri Forest Products Association and The Magic House will team up to offer a holiday-riffic event while launching revamped Ranger Station and Kids Construction Zone exhibits.” Stated a press release from the Missouri Forest Products Association. “Children from three to eight years old will delight in expanded interactive exhibits, plus two “Marvelous Magical Tree Show” performances and a reading of a brand-new children’s book, Little Tree in a Big Forest. Visitors can capture happy holiday memories by taking photos at the event’s Smile Station and decorating tree cross-sections while snacking on holiday cookies!”

If you want to learn more about the Missouri Forest Products Association, make sure to check out their website.





