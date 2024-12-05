Opinion: Missouri’s seniors need a fighter like Rep. Jason Smith.

Medicare open enrollment is going on right now, and Medicare Advantage plans could look different this fall. Over the past two years, policymakers in Washington have made significant changes to Medicare Advantage, and Missouri’s seniors are about to feel the impact.



For Congressman Jason Smith, that means over 80,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees in his district. They could soon be facing fewer benefits for their money or fewer plans to choose from.



Like many Americans, Missouri seniors are being squeezed by high prices from the grocery store to the gas pump. Meanwhile, the cost of health care just keeps going up. That’s why Medicare Advantage is so important: This program keeps health care affordable for seniors.



Congressman Smith has been a strong supporter of Medicare Advantage, and Missouri seniors are lucky counting on him to continue his work and prevent any more cuts to our health care. The coming months are going to be crucial.



Thank you, Congressman Smith – let’s keep up the fight!