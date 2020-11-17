Missouri awards NAHA Health preferred vendor contracts for community-based COVID-19 testing, contact tracing service

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As a part of Missouri’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan and in an effort to expand the state’s testing capacity and increase the volume of community-based testing throughout the State, the State of Missouri has awarded two Preferred Vendor contracts to healthcare technology and care management firm, NAHA Health, LLC. as a result of its established excellence in community-based care management, high-risk acuity assessment, and one-to-one patient tracking and tracing.

Through this relationship, the state of Missouri seeks to increase overall accessibility to end- to-end COVID-19 testing, and provide state-of-the-art patient tracking and tracing to every community and every resident throughout Missouri.

As a part of this announced relationship, NAHA Health will provide comprehensive management of the entire testing process, from registering individuals for testing, securing logistics of collection event, collection of specimens, testing of specimens, reporting to the requesting entity, and seamless HIPAA-compliant data transfer with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

NAHA’s fully-integrated COVID-19 management program includes comprehensive assessment, including in-home testing, evaluation of social determinants, psychosocial assessments, and disease-specific assessments toward the creation coordinated care plan that defines goals and identifies interventions as approved by the medical home provider. NAHA will also assist in one-to-one patient notification of the individual’s test results and provide patient tracking, contact tracing, and quarantine and disease management as needed.

“Given the the rapid spread of COVID-19 into rural communities and direct link between patient comorbidities and COVID-related fatality rates, our patient-centric approach to care management, disease management, and transitional care coordination make NAHA a perfect partner for the State of Missouri.” stated NAHA Health CEO Barbara Freeman “Our transformative testing, tracing, and assessment technologies offer the state the perfect set of tools to facilitate Missouri’s increased commitment toward managing and controlling the spread of this dangerous pandemic.”

NAHA’s experienced team of care management experts have served over 5,000,000 Americans in a variety of states and its founders are celebrated as true subject matter experts and thought-leaders in providing patient-centered risk assessment, comorbidity management, and care coordination for the sickest-of-the-sick and those with complex behavioral considerations.