Missouri begins automatic one-time $375 Summer P-EBT benefit issuance to each child under 6 in a SNAP household

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri families who receive SNAP with an eligible child under age six will automatically get a one-time Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefit of $375 for that child added to the household’s existing EBT card. Last Friday, half of those eligible Missouri SNAP families received that benefit; the remaining SNAP households with a child under age 6 will get that Summer P-EBT benefit added this Friday, September 3, 2021.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) continues to process P-EBT applications. All submitted P-EBT applications received or postmarked by August 20, 2021 (including all denied applications) will be automatically be reviewed for eligibility for a Summer P-EBT benefit. Families do not need to take any action for their child to be considered for the Summer P-EBT benefit. Children who are eligible for Summer P-EBT will be issued a one-time benefit of $375.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636. Missourians can apply for SNAP benefits 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

Please note, Family Support Division Resource Center locations and the Customer Service Center will be closed on Monday, September 6 to observe Labor Day and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, September 7.

SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job.

The mission of the Department of Social Services is to empower Missourians to live safe, healthy, and productive lives. Visit dss.mo.gov to learn more about the Department of Social Services and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.