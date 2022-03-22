Missouri celebrates National Agricultural Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — This Missouri Department of Agriculture is celebrating National Agriculture Week this week, while also celebrating the state’s placement in agriculture production nationally. There is much reason to celebrate with Missouri agriculture having an economic impact of $93.7 billion, while employing over 456,000 workers, and housing 95,000 farms. It is once again the state’s top economic driver, gaining and giving support to each type of community.

Governor Mike Parson seems to be delighted about National Agriculture Week, stating “We are excited to celebrate National Agriculture Week, and we are proud that the industry remains alive and well in the Show-Me State. As a third generation farmer, I’m committed to ensuring the next generations have the same opportunities we’ve had. We have a solid foundation in this state, and through initiatives like workforce deployment, infrastructure, rural broadband, and others, we can help Missouri agriculture continue to thrive into the future.”

Missouri has other reasons to celebrate besides the economic success of agriculture, as St. Louis is home to greatest number of plant scientist in the world, and the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor maintains over half of the worldwide animal health, diagnostics, and pet food sales.

Missouri is also ranked nationally in the top 10 for these certain categories:

Hay production – 2nd

Number of farms – 2nd

Beef cow inventory – 3rd

Rice production – 4th

Goat inventory – 5th

Hog inventory – 6th

Turkey inventory – 6th

Soybean production – 6th

Cotton production – 6th

Corn production – 9th

Broiler chicken inventory – 9th

Horse and pony inventory – 10th

“We are always excited to celebrate Missouri farmers and ranchers. Their hard work maintains the state’s position nationally and ensures a bright future for the next generation of Missouri agriculturist.” Said Director of Agriculture, Chris Dunn.

Missouri will celebrate National Agriculture Week in company with the Agriculture Council of America (ACA).