Missouri Agribusiness Association endorses Kehoe for governor

EXCLUSIVE — The Missouri Agribusiness Association (MO-AG) has endorsed Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe for governor in 2024.

“As a small businessman and first-generation farmer I am proud to receive the early support of many top advocates for Missouri agriculture, including the Missouri Agribusiness Association,” Kehoe said. “MO-AG helps grow our state’s top industry and works tirelessly to make Missouri agribusiness the best it can be by finding solutions and crafting policies to move our state forward.”

This is the third major agriculture group that has endorsed Kehoe after the Missouri Cattlemen Association and the Missouri Soybean Association.

Kehoe has consistently supported efforts to improve workforce development in Missouri and upgrade the state’s infrastructure, specifically rural broadband.

“I’m honored to stand with MO-AG and receive their endorsement for governor, and look forward to working with them to identify opportunities to grow our economy and make Missouri an even better state for the business of agriculture,” Kehoe said.

The Missouri Agribusiness Association, established in 1969, is a trade association that supports the business of agriculture and represents a wide range of agribusiness interests.