Coronavirus cases among Missouri inmates, prison staff: A look at the numbers

The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) said it has seen 20 cases of coronavirus among its staff and inmates since mid-March.

The department has implemented “many operational changes” to mitigate the potential spread of the deadly virus, including by eliminating visiting and reentry partner and volunteer programs, it said this week. Group sizes within the facilities have been restricted and containment plans put in place, DOC said.

Offenders and staff at all state prisons have also been given washable face covers, DOC said. The Missouri Vocational Enterprises manufactured more than 52,000 masks and everyone is expected to have two by the end of the week.

In Missouri, at least 189 people have died from coronavirus and more than 5,900 have tested positive. Here’s a look at the positive cases within the DOC. (This story will be regularly updated.)

Inmates

Two inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, and one has since died. A total of 66 inmates have been tested altogether.

The first offender tested positive for COVID-19 in late March. The individual had been monitored for a respiratory condition and isolated at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph since early March before being admitted to a Kansas City-area hospital. No other offender had been in contact with the unnamed person since March 4, DOC said.

On April 21, DOC confirmed an individual at Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston — a men’s state prison — had tested positive for COVID-19. He is the first offender to test positive while inside a Missouri state prison, the department said.

The unnamed individual is being treated in an isolation wing at the prison where he has been since April 15. His cellmate was separately isolated and the housing wing placed under quarantine.

Staff

Among DOC staff, six prison workers and seven non-prison workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

None of the staff members had contact with inmates, the department also said in an email Monday.

The positive cases among prison staff are:

Southeast Correctional Center: 3

Western Missouri Correctional Center: 1

Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center: 1

One other employee tested positive but while on leave, the department said.

Among non-prison DOC employees, positive cases have been reported in Brookfield, Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Warrensburg.

This story has been updated. It was originally published on April 21.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.