Missouri Department of Public Safety awards grants to more than 100 law enforcement agencies

Over $700,000 in grants will buy ballistic vests, police radios, light bars, sirens, and other equipment to protect officers and increase public safety

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Public Safety has awarded 106 Missouri law enforcement agencies a total of more than $700,000 in grants to purchase essential equipment used by officers, including ballistic vests, first aid and trauma kits, police radios, light bars, and sirens.

The grants are designed to help protect officers and increase safety across Missouri.

“Each time they put on their badge, Missouri law enforcement officers take on tremendous risks without second guessing the potential impacts on themselves,” Governor Parson said. “They do a job most people don’t want to do, and they must have the proper equipment to protect themselves and our fellow citizens. These grants will assist in the purchase of ballistic vests, police radios, light bars, sirens, and other equipment to help our law enforcement officers do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.”

“These grants will increase the ability of our Missouri police officers and sheriffs’ deputies to do their jobs more safely,” Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “The money will fund over 140 ballistic vests, over 300 first aid and trauma kits, over 60 police radios, and other important equipment. In an era of tight budgets, these funds can make a difference.”

A total of $708,000 in federal Local Law Enforcement Block Grant (LLEBG/JAG) funds from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has been awarded to 106 law enforcement agencies, including municipal police departments, county sheriffs, public university police departments, and state law enforcement agencies.

Grant awards are limited to a maximum of $9,999.99. Grant recipients must purchase their approved equipment by June 30, 2020.

In total, the funding will help pay for the following: