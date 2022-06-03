Missouri Farm Bureau announces candidate endorsement sessions

Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins issued this statement today regarding the upcoming 2022 elections:

“All elections are important, and Farm Bureau members understand that advocacy starts at the local level. Following a discussion from our county PAC trustees, Missouri Farm Bureau’s PAC has voted to convene candidates for the U.S. Senate race, 4th Congressional District race, and 7th Congressional District race for the purpose of considering an endorsement prior to the primary – a historic move for our organization. Candidates will be asked to complete questionnaires and appear in person to answer questions from county leaders. Details will be forthcoming.”

Trustees are selected by their county Farm Bureau organizations. Endorsements are made based on a candidate’s record and positions on relevant issues.

Missouri Farm Bureau is the state’s largest agriculture advocacy organization. To learn more about its work on behalf of Missourians, visit our website.